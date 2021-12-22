Vesper (VSP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $615,378.00

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00009716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $615,378.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.43 or 0.99768690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,922,482 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

