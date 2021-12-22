Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of DSP opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $517.69 million and a PE ratio of 0.71. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Viant Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

