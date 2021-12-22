Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $257.08 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $257,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.