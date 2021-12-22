Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $416.30 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $416,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

