Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $316,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $142.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $146.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

