Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,166,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.78% of Hill-Rom worth $372,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $156.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.02.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.