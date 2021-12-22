VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.