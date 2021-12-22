Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.11 and traded as low as C$7.78. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 336,665 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.11.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.1604261 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

