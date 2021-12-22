Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 12,892 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $76,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

