Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.63. Visa reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.96. 5,998,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

