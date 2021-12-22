Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 404,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

