Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,995 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

