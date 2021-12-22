Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

HCAT stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

