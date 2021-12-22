Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.