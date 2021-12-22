VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,940 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VPCBU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

