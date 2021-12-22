Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,171 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 294,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

