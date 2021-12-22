Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,017 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. 65,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

