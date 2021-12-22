Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. 10,780,426 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

