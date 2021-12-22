Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 75,677 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

WRBY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 737,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,951. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

