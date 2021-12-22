Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 104.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

