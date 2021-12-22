Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 25,143 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Several research firms have commented on ORAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

