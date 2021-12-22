Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 176,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE:TPH opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

