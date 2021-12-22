Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 78,475 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises about 1.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

