Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Nautilus by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,320,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

