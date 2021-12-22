Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $349.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $243.03 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

