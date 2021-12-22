WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,557 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Azul by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

