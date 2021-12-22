WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 633 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 397.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $243,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

