WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

LGND opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.