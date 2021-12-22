WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $8.84 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.