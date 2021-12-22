WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of BlackLine worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 101.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BlackLine by 5,684.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 217,301 shares of company stock worth $26,447,482. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.16 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.