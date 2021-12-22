Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $15,689,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRSAU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

