Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASAXU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 606,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS ASAXU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

