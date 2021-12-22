Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Powered Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 635,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $134,000.

POWRU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

