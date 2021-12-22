Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONCU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

