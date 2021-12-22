Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 7,560 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 509,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IIIIU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

