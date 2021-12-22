Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,527 shares of company stock valued at $143,314,854 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

