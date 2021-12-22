Wedbush Comments on argenx SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($6.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($24.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($20.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $351.58 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

