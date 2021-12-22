Wells Fargo & Company Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

