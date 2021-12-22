WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

