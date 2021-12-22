Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of WSR opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

