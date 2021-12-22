Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 257 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $476.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

