Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $38,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

