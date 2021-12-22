Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,973 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

