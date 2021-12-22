Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 121,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,302,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $424.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

