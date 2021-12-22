Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 90 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

