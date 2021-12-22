Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.24%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

