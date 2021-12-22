Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 55.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,472 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Fortinet stock opened at $339.25 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

