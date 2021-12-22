Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.