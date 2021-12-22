Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WINA stock opened at $239.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.44. Winmark has a 52 week low of $165.82 and a 52 week high of $277.99.
Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 292.99% and a net margin of 48.80%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 17.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
About Winmark
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.
