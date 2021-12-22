Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.09

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.09 and traded as low as C$36.22. Winpak shares last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 120,379 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.06.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.1866965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.